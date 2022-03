When 11 a.m.-7 p.m. March 12 • Where Downtown Alton • How much Free • More info stpatsalton.com/barsandrestuarants

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a pub crawl in downtown Alton. A free shuttle will pick up and drop off revelers at stops near more than a dozen participating bars and restaurants, which will offer specials throughout the day. By Valerie Schremp Hahn