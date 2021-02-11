Dr. Mahmood and Shireen Qalbani

He's an anaesthesiologist and critical care specialist at SLU Hospital, and she's a retired physician's assistant

Mahmood and Shireen first spoke to each other on their wedding night. They had a traditional arranged marriage in Pakistan in 1973. They had both attended the same medical school together and worked in the same clinic but had never spoken before their marriage.

“I was smitten by him,” Shireen said, after she got a look at her new husband. “I thought he was the most handsome man.” Mahmood realized he was nearly a foot taller than his bride. She had been quiet before they met.

“But then she started talking, and she hasn’t stopped,” Mahmood said. “We rarely ever fight. She communicates, and I listen.”

They immigrated to England for their careers, but when she realized she would have to leave their baby for a month with a nanny to complete her training, she opted to stay at home while their children grew up.