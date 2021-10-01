Age • 40
Profession • Internal medicine hospitalist, Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Home • Creve Coeur
Dr. Thishara Merza worked with interior designer Candice Wideman to create this serene home office in her newly built home. While she works full-time at the hospital, she has used the space for remote meetings since the pandemic started. She gave Wideman an idea of what she wanted — clean lines, modern design, lots of light and plants. Wideman achieved the rustic-meets-modern look by covering the back wall with Stikwood to create a backdrop, then adding a custom-made live succulent planter on the wall. The sleek white credenza brings in the modern aspect with its clean lines while relating to the rustic side with the wood drawers.
“I wanted it to look Zen-like — a peaceful, uncluttered place where I could work.” Merza says. “It always looks so inviting, so I don’t mind working from home when I have to.”