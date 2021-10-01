Dr. Thishara Merza worked with interior designer Candice Wideman to create this serene home office in her newly built home. While she works full-time at the hospital, she has used the space for remote meetings since the pandemic started. She gave Wideman an idea of what she wanted — clean lines, modern design, lots of light and plants. Wideman achieved the rustic-meets-modern look by covering the back wall with Stikwood to create a backdrop, then adding a custom-made live succulent planter on the wall. The sleek white credenza brings in the modern aspect with its clean lines while relating to the rustic side with the wood drawers.