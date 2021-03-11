 Skip to main content
Drag Brunch St. Pat’s Pajama Party
Drag Brunch St. Pat's Pajama Party

When 11 a.m. March 14 • Where Fox Sports Midwest Live! at Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Avenue • How much Sold out • More info stlballparkvillage.com

Ballpark Village tried out something new with a Drag Brunch in January, bringing in Tabbi Katt, Tassandra Crush, Adria Andrews and Desiré Declyne for an afternoon of wigs and heels. It was so successful, a quick sellout, that another date was added, and that too has sold out. Looks as if we’ll be seeing a lot more drag at Ballpark Village. By Kevin C. Johnson

