Dream Theater, Arch Echo

When 8 p.m. Feb. 15 • Where Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market Street • How much $24.50-$82; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com
Metal band Dream Theater visits Stifel Theater this weekend on the strength of its latest album, “A View From the Top of the World.” “We approach every album like it’s our first," says the band's James LaBrie. "It’s been such a great ride, but we’re not going to stop.” This concert was rescheduled from an earlier date; original tickets will be honored. By Kevin C. Johnson