“Dreamgirls” (2006)

Adapted from the hit Broadway musical, “Dreamgirls” is the lushly told story of three Detroit girls and their rags-to-riches rise, much of it resembling the Supremes and the Motown era.

Stars: Jamie Foxx, Beyonce, Eddie Murphy, Jennifer Hudson, Anika Noni Rose, Danny Glover, Keith Robinson,

Director: Bill Condon

Rating: PG-13

Box office: $103 million

Rotten Tomatoes: 78 percent critics, 71 percent audience

Award Recognition: Academy Award wins for best supporting actress (Jennifer Hudson) and best sound mixing; Academy Award nominations for best supporting actor (Murphy), art direction, costume design, and best original song nominations (“Listen,” “Love You I Do” and “Patience”); Golden Globe wins for best motion picture musical or comedy, supporting actress (Hudson), supporting actor (Murphy)

Random: Broadway veteran Ken Page of St. Louis has a cameo as a club owner opposite Jennifer Hudson.

