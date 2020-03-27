Dreams on hold

GH: Haley steps outside the mansion to meet Clark. They exchange pleasantries, he puts his arm around her and they get inside his giant Ford pickup truck parked in the driveway.

BO: It really looks like Haley’s storyline — with Clark at the lake, with her dad on the wagon and now this scene — was all shot around the same time of year. But the rest of the action appears to take place during summer (or at least in far warmer weather). Whatever the timeline of this breakup actually was, we’re being subjected to it over too many episodes.

GH: Haley says they haven’t spoken since she moved back to LA, but Clark called and wanted to stop by.

Clark says this is the lowest he’s ever been in their relationship, which isn’t much of a revelation — they’re on a break, after all. As they sit in his truck and talk, he says they will be fine if they just “grab each other’s hands and start walking through life together.”

BO: I’m pretty sure they’re going to break up. She didn’t even invite him inside the house.

Haley tearfully voices the same frustrations as always, with Clark never making the effort to accompany her to LA. “Am I here today?” Clark asks.

Haley says she wants him to come to LA, even for a few days. She returns to St. Louis for him because she knows he hates “it.” (LA? Traveling?) Clark doesn’t respond to his hatred of LA but says he wants her to be happy.

In voiceover and in an interview, Haley says she has had to sacrifice her dreams to fit into Clark’s life.