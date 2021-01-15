 Skip to main content
Dress appropriately
Layers are critical in the winter. Begin with a base layer that wicks sweat away from your body, a middle layer to keep heat in and an outer layer to protect against wind and rain. You should be able to adjust and remove layers to avoid getting too sweaty or cold. Don't forget a warm hat, gloves and a neck gaiter. Avoid cotton when hiking in the winter.

