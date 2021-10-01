You may not recognize Drew Patterson’s face, but as a voice actor, he has been heard on movie trailers, national commercials and numerous television shows. He built a recording studio/office in his basement in 2018, working with a local architect and contractor, as well as a sound engineer from Los Angeles to make sure it was a truly soundproof space. It includes a vocal booth and a control room with custom desks made locally by Gregory Rascher, art made by local friend Roald Punselie and custom sound panels from GIK Acoustics.