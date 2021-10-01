Age • 40
Profession • Voice actor
Home • Ladue
You may not recognize Drew Patterson’s face, but as a voice actor, he has been heard on movie trailers, national commercials and numerous television shows. He built a recording studio/office in his basement in 2018, working with a local architect and contractor, as well as a sound engineer from Los Angeles to make sure it was a truly soundproof space. It includes a vocal booth and a control room with custom desks made locally by Gregory Rascher, art made by local friend Roald Punselie and custom sound panels from GIK Acoustics.
“I built the studio to work from home and have a quiet space while my 3-year-old daughter runs around the house,” Patterson says. “I have my beloved microphones, a guitar for downtime and a quote from Alan Watts to remind me to not take work too seriously.”
