Drinking games
Drinking games

Yard games

Grace and Maddie Busch plan some yard games for the brewery in "The Busch Family Brewed."

GH: Back at home, Maddie and Grace are in the driveway, setting up lawn games and testing ideas for the new brewery.

BO: Billy Sr. comes outside to join them, and they review the options: giant beer pong, giant Jenga (which Billy calls “Jengo”) and that ladder game where you throw bags tied to a string.

Maddie, who is not of legal drinking age, says she thinks she has a good idea of what all the trends are. Grace disagrees.

GH: Billy thinks the girls’ ideas are great, but they need to be more outrageous. He proceeds to pitch a bunch of really awful ideas: a deer petting zoo inside the hospitality room, a swimming pool filled with beer (Maddie thinks Jake would enjoy that one), deer trained as wait staff, etc.

BO: “I’m teaching my kids about the quality of brainstorming,” Billy says. I’m beginning to understand why Kräftig folded.

Maddie then drops this gem: “I mean, there’s no bad ideas — there’s just dad ideas.”

Billy says the girls’ games aren’t addictive enough to attract people to the brewery. OK, raise your hand if you’ve ever gone to a bar, brewery or winery just for the addictive games. I’ll also point out that “addictive” isn’t really the adjective you want to use when selling an alcoholic beverage.

Ouch

After trying, and failing, to win a potato sack race, Billy Sr. calls for a beer as Christi, Maddie and Grace head inside in "The Busch Family Brewed."

GH: Billy challenges the girls to a potato sack race. I can’t tell whether he’s proposing this as a brewery game or they’re just doing it for fun. But we see the race in slow-motion, and it is excruciating. It ends with Billy sprawled on the grass.

BO: Christi appears and tells him he could break a hip at his age. The ladies head inside as Billy, still on the lawn, calls for a beer.

