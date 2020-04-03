Drinking games

GH: Back at home, Maddie and Grace are in the driveway, setting up lawn games and testing ideas for the new brewery.

BO: Billy Sr. comes outside to join them, and they review the options: giant beer pong, giant Jenga (which Billy calls “Jengo”) and that ladder game where you throw bags tied to a string.

Maddie, who is not of legal drinking age, says she thinks she has a good idea of what all the trends are. Grace disagrees.

GH: Billy thinks the girls’ ideas are great, but they need to be more outrageous. He proceeds to pitch a bunch of really awful ideas: a deer petting zoo inside the hospitality room, a swimming pool filled with beer (Maddie thinks Jake would enjoy that one), deer trained as wait staff, etc.

BO: “I’m teaching my kids about the quality of brainstorming,” Billy says. I’m beginning to understand why Kräftig folded.

Maddie then drops this gem: “I mean, there’s no bad ideas — there’s just dad ideas.”

Billy says the girls’ games aren’t addictive enough to attract people to the brewery. OK, raise your hand if you’ve ever gone to a bar, brewery or winery just for the addictive games. I’ll also point out that “addictive” isn’t really the adjective you want to use when selling an alcoholic beverage.

GH: Billy challenges the girls to a potato sack race. I can’t tell whether he’s proposing this as a brewery game or they’re just doing it for fun. But we see the race in slow-motion, and it is excruciating. It ends with Billy sprawled on the grass.