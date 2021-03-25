Distance from St. Louis: 21 miles

Yes, most days these dripping springs at Creve Coeur Park will simply drip, but after a heavy rain they can roar — and you probably don’t have to get out of your car to enjoy them. But it’s worth stepping from the parking lot at the southeast shore of Creve Coeur Lake and crossing a stone bridge for a better look. A sign to the left tells the legend of the springs, supposedly “the scene of the tragic death of the lovelorn Indian girl whose broken heart is said to have given the lake its sorrowful name — Creve Coeur.” Creve Coeur means “broken heart” in French. In the wintertime, the falls freeze and seem to glow blue from within.