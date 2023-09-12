The Lincoln County prosecutor has charged a driver with DWI in a crash that killed a sheriff's deputy in July.

Prosecuting Attorney Michael Wood filed charges Tuesday against David J. Case, 35, of Troy.

Court documents said Case's blood was drawn at the hospital after the crash and tests revealed he had a blood-alcohol level of 0.15%, which is nearly twice the legal limit.

Wood argues that it would have been closer to 0.18 at the time of the crash.

Case is accused of driving drunk in a head-on crash that killed off-duty Lincoln County sheriff’s deputy Steven T. Tucker on July 8.

Tucker, 60, was on a Harley Davidson motorcycle, heading north on Highway J when Case's southbound car crossed the center line near Bruning Lane and hit Tucker’s motorcycle, police said.

The trooper who investigated the crash said Case smelled of alcohol, had watery and bloodshot eyes and slurred his speech, according to court documents. Police said they found bottles of alcohol in Case's car.

According to online court documents, Case was on probation in a Troy misdemeanor assault case from March 2022. One of the conditions of probation was that he be evaluated for substance abuse and get treatment. He also was put on probation in 2008 after pleading guilty in a drug distribution case in St. Charles County, according to court documents.

The Highway Patrol said Case was seriously injured in the crash. A warrant was issued for Case's blood.

Tucker joined the sheriff’s office this year and was assigned to the Court Services Bureau. He had spent nearly 40 years in the U.S. Army and Army Reserve. After retiring from the Army, Tucker worked as a Wright City police officer and police chief in the city of Berger in Franklin County before joining the sheriff’s office.

Tucker was active in a motorcycle club whose members were either current or former law enforcement officers. Steven Robertson, president of the Reguladores LEMC Cuivre River motorcycle club, said Tucker helped him form the chapter last September.

Tucker is survived by his wife, one son, three stepdaughters, one stepson and 10 grandchildren.

Tucker's widow has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against Case.

Wood, the prosecuting attorney, said the felony charge of DWI causing death of someone who was not a passenger is punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Case also is charged with two misdemeanors and an infraction.

Felony charges have been filed against David Case of Troy, Missouri, for the DWI death of Lincoln County Deputy, Steven Tucker. Results from a search warrant indicate that the driver was more than twice the legal limit at the time of the crash. — Mike Wood (@MikeWoodPA) September 12, 2023