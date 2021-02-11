 Skip to main content
Drs. Hilary Babcock and Andy White
Drs. Hilary Babcock and Andy White

Drs. Andy White and Hilary Babcock

She's a professor of medicine, infectious diseases at Washington University and medical director for infection prevention and occupational health for BJC HealthCare and he's the Washington University pediatric residency director and vice chair of pediatrics at St. Louis Children’s Hospital

Hillary and Andy met on the first day of medical school at lunch in the cafeteria. They started dating over the next six months and eventually applied for a couples match for their residencies. Six months into their medical internship, they were engaged and married in 1995. After she had twins, Hillary switched to part-time while their children were young. The twins have now graduated from college, and their youngest child is 15 years old. Her workload pendulum has swung in the opposite direction now.

During the pandemic, Hilary has been working in the incident command center, advising on PPE and patient care practices for hospitals, handling patient care and now, dealing with the vaccine rollout.

“She’s been working 60 to 80 hours a week or more since the pandemic started,” Andy said.

“It’s been a long year,” Hilary said. The responsibilities at home have largely shifted to Andy. They decided early in their marriage to outsource some of the chores to keep the household functioning smoothly. It has served them well, along with prioritizing time with their children.

“We take each other for granted, in a good way," Hillary said.

“We just know we are going to be together forever,” Andy added.

