Where we visited: Merriam, Kan.
Rewards program: Drury Rewards
Cost: $104.99
More info: druryhotels.com
Though there are a number of updated Drury Inns around the country, this wasn't one of them. But what the rooms lacked in size and tall ceilings, they more than made up for with a great pool area, a nice gym, free Wi-Fi and a really good breakfast. And the Creve Coeur-based hotel chain has figured out a trick to make me choose them almost any time it's feasible: its signature Kickback, a free happy hour (two hours, really) every day where guests can get appetizers and drinks (including wine, beer and spirits) in almost all of the chain’s properties. If you have kids, those appetizers are easily meals: chili, pasta, salads, hot dogs, baked potatoes and more on our visit. Oh, and they serve popcorn all evening long.