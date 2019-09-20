48. Repel mosquitoes on your patio. Hang a sheet when outdoors during the mosquito season.
49. Freshen the air by placing an individual sheet in a drawer, hang one in the closet, locker at the health club, locker at work or under the seat of your car or truck.
50. Run a sewing needle through a sheet before sewing to prevent the thread from tangling.
51. A sheet left inside luggage or travel baggage can prevent musty odors.
52. Collect pet or human hair. Rubbing the area with a dryer sheet will attract all the loose hairs.
53. Eliminate static electricity from the television or computer screen.
54. Dissolve soap scum from shower door and tile walls. Clean the surfaces with a sheet.
55. Repel bees and bugs by tucking some in your picnic basket or under lawn furniture. You can also rub a sheet directly on your bare skin.
56. Combat static on your clothes, stockings and hair by patting with a sheet.
57. De-stink your pets: scrub incoming dogs or cats (especially wet ones) with a dryer sheet before they enter the home.
58. Soak cookware with burnt or baked-on food in warm water, with a dryer sheet or two. Makes clean-up easier than you'd expect. Also works on cook tops and dingy cabinet doors.