Dua Lipa
iHeartRadio Music Festival

Dua Lipa performs on the first night of the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Hot pop superstar Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia” tour kicks off in Miami, FL on Feb. 9, followed by dates in Nashville, TN (Feb. 14), Columbus, OH (Feb. 26), and Chicago, IL (March 9). We'd love to see her make her St. Louis debut soon.

Click here for the full schedule

