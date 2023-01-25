 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Duggan, Lily Trout

  • 0
Duggan, Lily Trout

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Friday, January 20, 2023. Beloved wife of the late Samuel Duggan; loving mother of Beth (Doug) Van Horn, Sam (Shawn) Duggan, Patty (Jeff) Otto, the late Ann Duggan and Ellen (Michael) Ariston; dearest grandmother of Ben, Ally and Nicholas Duggan, Andrew, Peter and Caroline Otto and Chloe and Dylan Ariston; dear aunt and friend to many. Services: Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Ste. Genevieve du Bois Catholic Church, 1575 N. Woodlawn, Warson Woods, MO 63122 at 1:00 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, 1465 South Grand Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63104 or the Shrine of St. Rose Philippine Duchesne, 619 North 2nd Street, St. Charles, MO 63301 in the name of Lily Trout Duggan. See www.k-brothers.com for full obituary

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News