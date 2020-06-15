Duplicate DNP
ST. CHARLES — St. Charles will reopen library buildings with limited hours starting Monday, June 22.

The library system, which had been offering curbside pickup since June 3, will require staff to wear masks and work behind safety panels. Returned materials will continue to be quarantined for 72 hours.

Most St. Charles libraries will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The Kathryn Linnemann branch on Elm Street in St. Charles will remain closed due to recent flooding. The Boone's Trail and Augusta branches will have somewhat shorter hours.​

