Durand Jones & the Indications, Kaina

When 8 p.m. Friday • Where Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Boulevard • How much $15-$18 • More info ticketmaster.com
Durand Jones & the Indications will bring their mix of 1970s sounds, inspired by the greats such as Jackie Wilson and Curtis Mayfield, back to St. Louis. “Soul music’s been a part of my life for as long as I can remember,” Jones said in a statement. “I remember being a little kid (in rural Louisiana) and being in my dad’s truck, and whenever ‘Devotion’ from Earth, Wind & Fire would come on the radio, he’d swerve into the left lane, then into the right lane. I remember that just being the most fun experience, when that song’d come on the radio, because he’d do that every single time. Soul music’s just always been present.” The band’s current album is “American Love Call.” By Kevin C. Johnson