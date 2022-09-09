Tags
Rejuvenated catcher drives in three runs as he and ace right-hander beat Cubs and move one game from tying record for starts by battery mates.
Future Hall of Famer slugs 695th homer to pinch Cubs in his final game against them. Mikolas throws zeroes for eight innings.
Eric Schmitt is seeking emails sent and received by the professors while they worked at the Columbia Missourian.
Missouri organizers, who tried and failed to get a ranked-choice system on the ballot this year, should keep trying.
Since the All-Star break, the Cardinals are leading MLB in OPS produced by designated hitter
With floor-to-ceiling windows facing the Gateway Arch and riverfront to the East and Busch Stadium to the South, the panorama of downtown St. Louis is the centerpiece of the modern minimalist home.
Cardinals No. 5 prospect Alec Burleson has been called up to the majors and may make his debut tonight.
Tommy Edman's two-out, two-run double in the ninth gives Cardinals a 6-5 victory against Washington.
A pinch-hit homer, his second of the season, sends Cardinals toward a 2-0 win against the Cubs and puts Pujols one shy of tying Alex Rodriguez for fourth all-time.
St. Louis officials have finally had enough at Ely Walker, slapping the condo board controlled by Sid Chakraverty and Victor Alston with violations for a broken fire alarm and disturbances.
