E: EMS and high-risk non-congregate health care, including clinics, physicians and home care providers Jan 16, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Includes:EMS/EMT/paramedicsphysician offices (personnel)health care clinics (personnel)higher education clinics (personnel)home and community-based services providers (personnel)in-home careconsumer-directed servicesprivate-duty home careprivate-duty nursing careadult foster care 0 comments Tags Health Care Ems Service Provider Medicine Economics Work Welfare Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Phase 1A: Saving lives, reducing hopitalization and keeping us safe 2 hrs ago Healthcare workers, long-term care facility, staff and residents, home health, urgent care, vaccination staff, congregate community, school nu…