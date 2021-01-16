 Skip to main content
E: EMS and high-risk non-congregate health care, including clinics, physicians and home care providers
Includes:

  • EMS/EMT/paramedics
  • physician offices (personnel)
  • health care clinics (personnel)
  • higher education clinics (personnel)
  • home and community-based services providers (personnel)
  • in-home care
  • consumer-directed services
  • private-duty home care
  • private-duty nursing care
  • adult foster care
