E'Lisa is a Registered Nurse at SSM-SLUH Hospital. Her background has well-equipped her to provide specialized care and knowledge-driven solutions. Originally from Houston, Texas, E'Lisa has obtained both a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology and Nursing, and uses both to her advantage when assessing and treating her patients. Most recently, E'Lisa has begun focusing her attention to health driven initiatives and programming in preventative nature. She has completed an internship in urban farming techniques, and is presently in the midst of a fellowship with the Community Arts Institute, sponsored by the Regional Arts Commission. While the two projects may seem disjointed, E'Lisa is finding intersectionality both with healthy food initiatives in urban spaces to prevent health issues, and developing art therapy programs for implementation in hospital settings.
While E'Lisa has excelled at her job, she is approaching the nursing profession from a broader scope and finding solutions both to prevent illness, and provide treatment for the whole patient while in care.