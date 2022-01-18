 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
East Alton Ice Rink
0 comments

East Alton Ice Rink

Granite City defeated Freeburg/Waterloo in ice hockey for championship

Granite City fans in the stands celebrate with the team after their first goal, scored by Hunter Parker. Granite City defeated Freeburg/Waterloo in ice hockey for the championship at the East Alton Ice Rink in East Alton, Illinois on Tuesday February 25, 2020. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

This rink offers limited public skate sessions, but does offer lessons, adult and youth drop-in stick and puck sessions, and a unique chance to attend “zamboni school.” January’s zamboni school will be held Jan. 29. 

Where 631 Lewis and Clark Boulevard, East Alton, Ill. • When 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday; check site for public skating session times • How much $5-$6 for public skate sessions, $3 skate rental • More info facebook.com/eastaltonicearena/

 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News