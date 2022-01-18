East Alton Ice Rink

This rink offers limited public skate sessions, but does offer lessons, adult and youth drop-in stick and puck sessions, and a unique chance to attend “zamboni school.” January’s zamboni school will be held Jan. 29.
Where 631 Lewis and Clark Boulevard, East Alton, Ill. • When 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday; check site for public skating session times • How much $5-$6 for public skate sessions, $3 skate rental • More info facebook.com/eastaltonicearena/
Valerie Schremp Hahn
Valerie Schremp Hahn is a features writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
