EAST ST. LOUIS — A man from East St. Louis was charged this week with murder.

Cermen L. Toney, 42, is accused of shooting and killing Lonnie D. Johnson around 1:30 a.m. on July 5. Police found Johnson in the 1400 block of Gaty Avenue in East St. Louis suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Toney turned himself in on Monday, and he was charged Wednesday. He is being held at the St. Clair County Jail on a $1 million bond, no 10% allowed.