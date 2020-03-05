Eckert’s Wine & Food Festival

When Noon-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday • Where 951 South Green Mount Road, Belleville • How much $20, $30 for Reserve Room • More info 1-800-745-0513; eckerts.com
Plenty of wine, beer and spirits will be on tap, so to speak, at this annual festival held at the orchard best known for pick-your-own fruit. Revelers can sample more than 30 drinks while watching cooking demonstrations by a host of acclaimed local chefs showing how to make some of their most popular items. There will also be talks on beer-and-pie and beer-and-doughnut pairings and how to make the ultimate meat-and-cheese board. By Daniel Neman