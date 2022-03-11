When 7 p.m. March 13 • Where Blue Strawberry, 364 North Boyle Avenue • How much $25-$45, $25 for livestream; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info bluestrawberrystl.com

Blue Strawberry regularly features acts for the Broadway crowd. This weekend, the intimate venue presents an evening with Eden Espinosa, who has starred in Broadway productions of “Wicked” (Elphaba) and “Rent” (Maureen), among her many credits. She’ll share personal stories and sing show tunes, along with pop, rock and a few special requests. By Kevin C. Johnson