Edgar Award grand masters

When 7 p.m. April 13 • Where facebook.com/leftbankbooks.stl • How much Free • More info left-bank.com

Jeffery Deaver and Charlaine Harris, mystery writers who are grand masters for the 75th Edgar Awards, join Knopf publisher Reagan Arthur and reviewer Oline Cogdill to talk about their works and the mystery genre. Harris’ latest book is “The Russian Cage”; Deaver’s “The Final Twist” goes on sale May 11. The Edgars will be announced April 29. (St. Louis’ Elsa Hart and “The Cabinets of Barnaby Mayne” is up for a Mary Higgins Clark Award.) Reagan Arthur is being honored with the Ellery Queen Award. By Jane Henderson

 

