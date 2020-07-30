Edgar Everett

Age • 42
Home • St. Louis
Occupation • Chiropractor
Children • 10th-grader, eighth-grader, third-grader in the Clayton School District
Decision • I'd like them to go back to five days a week for in-person instruction (Clayton announced Wednesday it would start the school year virtually). The question we kept asking was what do we do tomorrow, next week, next year? Conditions won’t be that different in the spring versus the fall. So, it’s really about how are we choosing to live. The basic foundation is that viruses don't disappear. So, are we addressing symptoms or looking for solutions? It’s not a solution to wear a mask and stay away from each other. I understand why we are doing it, but it's not a solution.
Concerns • My biggest concerns are socially and mentally. So many kids are suffering from depression and having a really hard time with isolation. What are the long-term effects of those things? There are going to be some really long-term effects of what we are putting children under right now.
A society without hugs is not going end up being an environment conducive to relationships and what we need as human beings. I don’t think we are addressing that part properly.
Amy Bertrand
@abertrand on Twitter
