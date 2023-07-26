The Missouri Supreme Court has ruled the only way it was ever going to — the only way it could have — on Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s audacious attempt to prevent the state’s voters from having their say on abortion rights. In a unanimous opinion last week, the court confirmed that Bailey didn’t merely overstep his authority by refusing to validate a state audit regarding a proposed abortion-rights referendum, but that he failed to “perform a clear and unequivocal duty” as required under state law.

Though Bailey lost in court, he scored a dark victory by improperly stalling the referendum effort. As the court noted in its blunt opinion, his baseless legal maneuvering cost proponents about three months in their time-sensitive effort to get abortion rights on the ballot.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is still engaged in a similarly cynical stunt, abusing his authority by presenting ballot language for the referendum that is deliberately biased and misleading. Pro-choice activists will likely win again in court, but — again — only after another round of improper postponement of their efforts.

Minutes after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, Missouri enacted an abortion ban as strict as any in America, criminalizing the procedure from the moment of conception, even for rape and incest victims. Based on experiences in Kansas and other red states, along with recent polling here, it’s likely that even Missouri’s generally conservative voters would, if given a chance, restore some level of abortion rights.

Activists seeking such a referendum must gather the prerequisite signatures. But they can’t begin doing that until both Bailey and Ashcroft complete their respective official tasks in the process.

Bailey’s job as attorney general is to certify the state audit calculating what the proposed ballot referendum will cost Missouri in the future. That’s it. He has no authority to question those numbers, let alone substitute his own ideologically inspired math for the state auditor’s calculations.

Yet Bailey took it upon himself to reject the conclusion of state Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick (a fellow anti-abortion Republican) that the cost to the state of restoring abortion rights would be in the tens of thousands of dollars. Bailey insisted — again, with zero legal authority to do so — that it would instead be in the tens of billions of dollars, based in part on the lost future tax revenues of unborn Missourians.

As Bailey presumably knows, that’s not a valid auditing standard, even if he had the authority to demand it.

No matter. His goal was to muck up the works and stall the petition-gathering in hopes of keeping abortion rights off next year’s ballot. And he may yet have succeeded. As the state Supreme Court noted last week: “If the Attorney General had complied with his duty to approve the auditor’s fiscal note summaries in the time prescribed,” then organizers would have been able to move ahead with the petition process “nearly 100 days ago.”

Bailey, who was appointed attorney general this year to fill a vacancy, is seeking the GOP nomination to win a full term next year, which helps explain his willingness to so brazenly abuse his office in service to the anti-choice movement. Missouri’s internal Republican politics today is something of a “Hunger Games” dynamic in which primary candidates battle to get to one another’s political right.

That imperative of out-extreming the other guy also helps explain Ashcroft’s abuse of his own authority regarding the pending abortion-rights petitions.

As secretary of state, Ashcroft is legally required to create a summary statement outlining the proposed referendum. By law, that statement must be “neither intentionally argumentative nor likely to create prejudice either for or against the proposed measure.”

Does anyone think Ashcroft’s proposed ballot language telling voters the referendum would “allow for dangerous, unregulated, and unrestricted abortions” remotely adheres to that standard?

Of course not. Like Bailey, Ashcroft will likely lose the suit pending against him over that language. But the point isn’t winning in court — it’s winning next year’s GOP gubernatorial primary, where Ashcroft faces a fight from his right.

Not until the vast majority of more moderate Missourians make that kind of extremist pandering politically costly will the Baileys and Ashcrofts of this state start working for the general public instead of the political fringe.