Even by the ridiculous gun-violence standards of St. Louis, where criminals seem to push the envelope of outrage every day, a shooting Monday marked a historic first. It wasn’t just a gang-style shootout or a late-night brawl that was settled with gunfire. This was a broad-daylight, point-blank execution on a downtown street in full public view, caught on a bystander’s video and posted online. It’s now the subject of international headlines.

The brazenness of the gunman raises so many questions — about the widespread availability of firearms made easier by legislative mandate, the out-of-control resort to gunfire to settle arguments, the absence of police in an area notorious for crime, and the sense of impunity so clearly displayed by the gunman. It was, in the microcosm of a 45-second video, a depiction of the most urgent problems facing St. Louis. It also serves as yet another example of why employers are questioning their future presence downtown and why tourists everywhere must be second-guessing plans to come visit.

The daytime shooting occurred barely two blocks from the Feb. 18 headline-grabbing downtown car crash, caused by a man awaiting trial on robbery charges, that forced the amputation of a visiting teenage volleyball player’s legs. Both incidents occurred near the St. Louis convention center and downtown restaurant district.

There are no innocents here among the elected leaders who claim to have solutions. The Missouri Legislature and Gov. Mike Parson, fully aware of the city’s exploding gun violence, keep passing laws to loosen restrictions and make it easier for guns to make it into the hands of people who shouldn’t have them. Mayor Tishaura Jones seems disengaged, frustrated and perhaps exhausted as her emphasis on social programs fails to bear fruit. City Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner blames everyone but herself for the disorganization and mismanagement in her office, where 3,000 backlogged cases await trial.

Other cities are suffering from violent crime, for sure. But none that we know of can claim to have been the scene of a daylight downtown execution. The video shows a man standing on the 700 block of North Tucker as another man sits nearby at the curb. The standing man casually withdraws a gun and appears to load it in view of passing motorists. He then speaks briefly on his cellphone, after which he aims the gun at the victim’s head and fires from a distance of maybe 20 inches.

The block is known for violent confrontations and frightening encounters with panhandlers and mentally ill people. A major employer, Square, temporarily closed its offices at 900 North Tucker in 2021 after a gunman chased someone out of a homeless encampment and killed the person outside the Square building’s entrance. Police have installed mobile surveillance cameras in response to nuisance calls at the Shell station across the street.

All this and more! Come visit downtown St. Louis.