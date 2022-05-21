Editorial: Hawley again shrugs off Ukraine and gives a thumbs-down to freedom

In another embarrassment for Missouri, freshman Republican Sen. Josh Hawley has voted against a $40 billion military aid package to Ukraine by arguing that it doesn’t serve American interests. If Hawley truly thinks helping fend off a hegemonic superpower bent on swallowing its neighbor and imposing dictatorial oppression in Europe isn’t a U.S. interest, he owes it to Missouri voters to articulate clearly what is.

Hawley’s flip-flopping on Ukraine and Russia underscores a disturbing level of ambivalence, as if he just can’t make up his mind. This is someone who once held presidential aspirations. That is, until he raised a fist in support of a crowd of protesters on the leading edge of the Capitol insurrection. Since then, Hawley has lurched from one attention-getting tactic to another, serving only to make himself look more than a little silly.

While his Republican colleagues overwhelmingly joined Democrats in a show of national unity against Russian aggression, Hawley joined 10 other senators in isolationist opposition. The vote no doubt will boost Hawley’s approval ratings among tyranny advocates in Russia, but it’s not clear what political benefits he hopes his vote will reap domestically.

“It neglects priorities at home (the border), allows Europe to freeload, short changes critical interests abroad and comes w/ no meaningful oversight,” Hawley tweeted.

By contrast, fellow Missouri Republican Sen. Roy Blunt championed the Ukraine package, saying, “I think generally, the Congress is very receptive to helping people fight for freedom.”

The vote bizarrely aligns him philosophically with far-left Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis, who opposed measures imposing sanctions on Russia and punishing Russian oligarchs. Bush smartly reconsidered that ill-advised stand and voted on May 10 to support the Ukraine aid package.

Back when Russia was amassing tens of thousands of troops on Ukraine’s border and U.S. military experts warned an invasion was imminent, Hawley tweeted that the Biden administration needed to ignore Ukraine and focus on … China. To cover that obvious geostrategic blunder, Hawley then reversed himself, declared himself a defender of Ukraine and tried to blame President Joe Biden for Russian atrocities in Ukraine. Now he’s back to saying Ukraine isn’t worth the trouble.

His vote is in solidarity with such other intellectual powerhouses as Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Alabama, who in March expressed his hope that the United States would “help out the Uranian people” and referred to the three branches of government as “the House, the Senate, and the executive.”

Hawley, to his credit, does support allowing Sweden and Finland to join NATO, smartly opting not to side with Turkey — a NATO member that helped Islamic State fighters flood into Syria and has refused to sanction Russia.

If there’s a common thread of rationality in all this, Missourians will have to figure it out for themselves because it’s fairly clear Hawley himself can’t explain where he stands, or why.