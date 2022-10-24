Editorial: Missouri can still make pregnancy less deadly here. It still chooses not to.

Data continues to confirm that Missouri is among the most dangerous places in America to give birth. This is in part because the state for years refused to expand Medicaid, and continues refusing to extend postpartum Medicaid benefits beyond the bare minimum. State leaders should be laser-focused on confronting this issue, which is far more important than some of the partisan footballs being tossed around in Jefferson City these days.

An extensive report recently in The Kansas City Times looks at both the human costs and the structural causes of the maternal mortality crisis here. The report is replete with sadly familiar data:

• America has the developed world's worst rates of maternal mortality — that is, women dying during or soon after pregnancy — and Missouri has among the worst rates in the U.S. As the Post-Dispatch has reported previously, the state’s rate is roughly 34 deaths per 100,000 live births, or about twice the national average of less than 18 deaths.

• Cases in which women don’t die but experience severe complications that can lead to lingering health problems (called maternal morbidity) occur at rates close to 100 times the actual numbers of deaths.

• Both maternal morbidity and mortality rates are even higher among Black women — two and three times higher, respectively.

• 40% of all births are covered by Medicaid, the joint federal-state health insurance program for low-income Americans.

That last element is crucial, since there are clear correlations between problem pregnancies and the challenges of poverty (lack of education, nutrition and regular medical access, to name a few). Yet Missouri's leaders have long done as little as legally possible for this vulnerable population. The state’s Republican-controlled Legislature refused for a decade to expand Medicaid to cover more Missourians, even though most of the funding would come from the federal government, until the voters finally forced the issue via referendum in 2020.

And even now, the state refuses to provide postpartum coverage beyond the 60-day minimum set by federal law, even as other states — including Republican-controlled ones — have extended that coverage to a full year. They’ve done that partly in recognition that tough new anti-abortion laws around the country make it indefensible not to provide as much postpartum coverage as possible. But in Missouri, where abortion is now illegal from the moment of conception in almost all cases, low-income women who endure these forced births (including rape victims) are kicked off their postpartum coverage long before the danger of lingering health problems has passed.

Restricting abortion has been very much on Missouri lawmakers’ minds lately, along with removing gun restrictions and lowering taxes for the rich. As voters ponder their choices on Nov. 8, it’s worth asking which candidates will finally prioritize what should be the less controversial goal of helping make pregnancy a little less dangerous in Missouri.