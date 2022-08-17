Editorial: Missouri government isn't doing its job. A tax cut now will make it worse.

Gov. Mike Parson wants to cut Missouri’s income tax rate because the state is currently flush with cash and so, he says, it should return some to the taxpayers. There are several reasons this argument makes no sense. First of all, much of that extra money didn’t come directly from Missouri taxpayers, but from federal pandemic funding and other one-time sources — yet the loss of annual state revenue from Parson’s tax cut would be permanent.

More to the point, Missouri still fails to provide basic services like adequate education, health care and infrastructure to its citizens, largely due to staffing shortages because of the state’s notoriously low pay for public employees. The current, temporary pile of cash in the state’s coffers can’t solve that problem permanently, because more windfalls aren’t likely coming. Cutting taxes now will only worsen the situation when that money runs out.

Missouri ended Fiscal 2022 almost $5 billion in the black, according to an analysis last month by The Associated Press. Some of that unprecedented pot of cash was due to higher income tax revenues, driven by wage and salary increases. Inflation had an ironically happy effect on the state’s coffers, because higher prices for goods mean higher sales tax revenues. Now that Missourians have voted to expand the state’s Medicaid eligibility (over the resistance of the Republican-controlled Legislature), more federal Medicaid funds are flowing.

And then were the multiple pandemic-related stimulus packages that transferred hundreds of billions of dollars to state budgets in various ways. There may be something to the Republican claim that the Biden administration overdid it, contributing to inflation in the process. That made it all the more illogical that Missouri’s Legislature tried to pass that money out to taxpayers in one-time, lump-sum payments, which by the GOP’s own reasoning would further spur inflation. Parson vetoed that idea, and he was right to.

But the idea he offers in its place — reducing the state’s current 5.4% top income tax rate down to 4.8% — is in some ways worse, because it obligates the state to continue that annual loss of state revenue going forward. That argument might work if Missouri was even remotely living up to its service obligations to its citizens. But it’s not.

Many Missouri teachers, long among the lowest-paid in the country, may get pay raises under a new state grant program that offers matching funds to school districts, but it’s not guaranteed after next year. The state’s child-protection system is in crisis from understaffing, as are the state’s psychiatric hospitals. And Missouri’s infrastructure — one area in which this one-time cash infusion might be most useful — remains a national embarrassment.

It’s not always wrong for a state to consider cutting taxes, but it’s wrong when basic obligations aren’t being met. Missouri’s temporarily full piggy bank doesn’t change that equation.