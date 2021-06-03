Editorial: Online, at least, signs abound of Donald Trump's growing irrelevancy

Former President Donald Trump is on the downslope of his wild ride toward internet irrelevancy. Online talk of the former president has dropped to a five-year low. His blog was such a disaster (a word he once used with reckless disregard) that Trump canceled it only 29 days after its launch. Trump’s pathetic attempts at recapturing attention are not working, mainly because his own supporters are realizing that, without his White House pulpit, Trump is a preacher without a church.

According to online analytics firm Zignal Labs, mentions of him on Twitter have declined to an average of approximately 4 million a week, which is the lowest since 2016. After being banned on Twitter and Facebook, the former president has set up a no-frills website that includes a fundraising form and a discontinued blog that consists of tweet-like “statements.” Unlike Twitter, however, people must go to his website to painstakingly sort through his remarks. His final blog posting was on Memorial Day. He reportedly was receiving only 1,500 shares or comments per day on Facebook or Twitter.