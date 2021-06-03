Editorial: Online, at least, signs abound of Donald Trump's growing irrelevancy

Former President Donald Trump is on the downslope of his wild ride toward internet irrelevancy. Online talk of the former president has dropped to a five-year low. His blog was such a disaster (a word he once used with reckless disregard) that Trump canceled it only 29 days after its launch. Trump’s pathetic attempts at recapturing attention are not working, mainly because his own supporters are realizing that, without his White House pulpit, Trump is a preacher without a church.
According to online analytics firm Zignal Labs, mentions of him on Twitter have declined to an average of approximately 4 million a week, which is the lowest since 2016. After being banned on Twitter and Facebook, the former president has set up a no-frills website that includes a fundraising form and a discontinued blog that consists of tweet-like “statements.” Unlike Twitter, however, people must go to his website to painstakingly sort through his remarks. His final blog posting was on Memorial Day. He reportedly was receiving only 1,500 shares or comments per day on Facebook or Twitter.
The blog consisted largely of his long-ago disproven allegations of election fraud and attempts to settle political scores against Republican foes like Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah and Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming. The site, “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump,” has no remarkable features or ways for users to post likes or comments. Trump smartly recognized that, if he had allowed reader comments, he would likely have been flooded with comments ridiculing him.
Twitter has blocked users from sharing Trump’s blog posts on its platform. The blog went offline for an hour on May 15 after Trump posted a fabricated complaint about the election recount in Arizona’s Maricopa County.
The website also includes an online store that strangely sells a doormat bearing Trump’s name, an appropriate place for Americans to wipe their feet.
For all the influence Trump seems to command over GOP lawmakers in Washington, his miserable online following suggests public enthusiasm is rapidly waning. It’s unclear exactly why the GOP leadership in Congress continues its shameful kowtowing to someone who shows all the signs of being a spent force.
Trump and team are supposedly working on a new project called the “Trump Media Group,” which would include launching a new social media provider. It is unclear whether a planned summer launch will happen — or whether Trump has any hope of recovering the spotlight he formerly enjoyed.
The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman tweeted Tuesday that Trump has been telling others that he expects to be reinstated as president by August, suggesting that he is no more firmly tethered to reality today than he was in his final crazy days in the White House. Whatever nonsense Trump is selling, Americans no longer buy it.