Proud papa

A bald eagle at Missouri’s World Bird Sanctuary that had attempted to hatch a rock has gotten what was apparently his wish, becoming a foster parent to an eaglet. The story began when a 31-year-old bald eagle named Murphy began trying to incubate a rock in his enclosure at the sanctuary in Valley Park, about 20 miles southwest of St. Louis. The sanctuary takes in injured birds and attempts to heal and release them, but it had long since determined that Murphy won’t ever be able to live in the wild.

The same apparently won’t be true of a baby eaglet brought to the sanctuary this month after its nest was blown down. The staff needed it to bond with an adult eagle while it is taught to fly and hunt. They gradually acclimated it to Murphy, who ended up feeding it and, um, taking it under his wing.

“He was sitting on a rock and everybody told him, ‘It’s a rock, it’s not going to hatch,’” sanctuary chief executive Dawn Griffard told The Washington Post. “And all of a sudden, in his mind, it hatched and he has a chick.”

Keeping the memory alive

Louisville residents were terrorized enough when a gunman carrying an AR-15-style assault rifle walked into a local bank and started shooting. By the time he was done, five people were dead, including a friend of Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg. But in one of the more bitter twists to this tragedy, Kentucky state law requires that guns confiscated from criminals or from crime scenes be sold to a federally licensed gun dealer. In other words, the very weapon used in a mass murder will again be in circulation, possibly for a future mass murder.

“To those in the national media that are joining us here today,” Greenberg told reporters the day after the April 10 shooting, “this may be even more shocking than it is to those of us locally who know this and are dealing with this.”

A 1998 state law prohibits the destruction of confiscated firearms and requires them to be handed over to the Kentucky State Police for resale. The potential exists for someone to trace the serial number and use it as some kind of macabre museum piece or even to celebrate gun rights — not unheard of in today’s crazy gun culture.

Greenberg said he wanted to destroy the weapon even if it “would make me a criminal for trying too hard to stop the real evil criminals who are taking other people’s lives and who are eager to make a spectacle of mass murder.”

Pint-sized trespasser

In an episode that luckily ended well, a toddler wriggled through the fence surrounding the White House, triggering a full-scale Secret Service alert. A Secret Service spokesman told reporters that officers “encountered a curious young visitor along the White House north fence line who briefly entered White House grounds” by squeezing between two of the fence’s metal bars.

The Secret Service quickly reunited the child with the parents, who were on Pennsylvania Avenue. They were briefly questioned and released.

It’s believed to be the first successful breach of the White House complex since 2019, when the fence surrounding it was upgraded to almost double the previous height, to about 13 feet, in response to earlier breaches. But the same upgrade also slightly increased the space between the vertical bars of the fence just enough to admit the child.

Want to keep your job? Sell your dog.

Oh, those pesky workers who complain about having to return to the office or risk being fired. A worker employed by Utah-based digital marketing company Clearlink faced dismissal and was forced to sell the family dog in order to accommodate a quirky boss. The boss, James Clarke, recorded a bizarre video holding out the employee as a hero for making such a big sacrifice for the company.

The problem is that, during the pandemic, Clarke had lured workers to the company by specifically promising them they could work remotely. He placed no caveats or conditions on it. But in the video, leaked by an employee, Clarke expressed exasperation with people who were complaining about his new mandate. He belittled employees who were complaining, then held out as exemplary the employee whose family had to sell their dog.

He then turned somewhat unsympathetically to the question of working mothers, apparently stopping short of suggesting they sell their children in order to keep their jobs. But come to think of it …

Governor Goofy

Ron DeSantis apparently wants Mickey Mouse to do hard time. The Florida governor and potential Republican presidential candidate is threatening to build a prison next to Walt Disney World. It’s the latest volley in a feud between the governor and the entertainment giant that began last year when Disney opposed legislation pushed by DeSantis to limit classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity.

DeSantis angrily responded by appointing his allies to a special taxing district that gives Disney control of land around its Florida theme parks. But Disney outmaneuvered him, cutting a deal with the outgoing district board that effectively rendered the incoming board powerless — which not only thwarted DeSantis’ take-over scheme but made him look foolish.

DeSantis suggested that his administration might build a prison next door to Disney World. It would be an apt reminder to millions of annual visitors (and voters) of DeSantis’ bid to displace Donald Trump as the most vindictive, petulant and, well, goofy politician in America.