Editorial: Short takes on LGBTQ discrimination, foul language and senior survivors

Lesson learned
A public school in Texas got an expensive lesson in tolerance recently when it was slapped with a six-figure judgment against it for suspending a female teacher because she showed a picture of her same-sex partner to the students.
As The Washington Post reports, art teacher Stacy Bailey in 2017 was introducing herself to her new fourth-grade class at Charlotte Anderson Elementary School in Arlington with a slideshow of her friends and family. Among the photos was one of Bailey and her future wife, Julie Vasquez, dressed as characters from the movie “Finding Nemo.”
A parent complained that Bailey was “promoting the homosexual agenda.” Bailey — who’d twice been voted Teacher of the Year in her 10 years at the school — was suspended for eight months.
Bailey filed a federal lawsuit alleging discrimination based on sexual orientation, a no-brainer if there ever was one. This week, in a negotiated settlement, the district agreed to pay her $100,000.
More valuable than that bit of justice is that the district agreed to provide training for its human resources and counseling staff on how to handle LGBTQ issues. Bailey’s students clearly have learned something from her. Maybe the district can as well.
Pottymouth
A conservative group called One Million Moms recently forced Burger King to yank a commercial because it offended their sense of decency by using the word “damn.” The group is an enthusiastic backer of President Donald Trump. What’s wrong with this picture?
Burger King’s campaign to sell its plant-based “Impossible Whopper” included a commercial in which a man tasting the burger remarks, “Damn, that’s good.” One Million Moms (which by most accounts doesn’t have membership of anywhere near that number) responded with a statement decrying the ad as “damaging to impressionable children.”
“The language in the commercial is offensive,” it continued, “and it’s sad that this once family restaurant has made yet another deliberate decision to produce a controversial advertisement instead of a wholesome one.”
Do they mean wholesome words like “hell,” “God----,” “crap” and “bull----”? These are common utterances from the rally stage by Trump, a president the moms group lauds and defends.
Given that fact, the group’s strained outrage over the d-word should be dismissed as, well, bull----.
Survivors
A couple in their 70s took a Valentine’s Day hike in the woods in California hoping to watch the sunset. They took a wrong turn, got lost in a dense forest, and were found alive a week later — after rescue searches had all but declared them dead.
Carol Kiparsky, 77, and Ian Irwin, 72, set out that day from the Airbnb they were renting in Inverness, California. When they didn’t show up for their scheduled checkout the next day, and still weren’t heard from two days later, a rescue mission ensued.
By late the following week, it was reclassified as a recovery mission, complete with cadaver dogs. “We … would have located Carol and Ian if they were responsive,” officials said in a statement.
The couple was found a short time later in a densely overgrown area. They’d survived by eating plants and drinking from a puddle. A police spokesman dubbed their survival “a miracle,” adding: “They found themselves in trouble, and they kept going.”
Miracle on ice
When the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes found themselves without a goalie during a recent game against Toronto, they turned in desperation to a 42-year-old Zamboni driver — and he saved the game.
When both Carolina’s goalies were injured, Dave Ayres, whose usual job is to drive the big ice-smoothing machine with the funny name over the ice between periods for the Maple Leafs, stepped in as the emergency backup goalie.
Ayres’ debut didn’t initially look great, as he gave up two goals. But then he stopped seven straight shots in the third period. Carolina won 6-3 — and Ayres became the oldest goaltender in league history to win a game in his regular-season debut.
“It was awesome,” Ayres later told Sportsnet. “Obviously time of my life out there. I’ve been on this ice many times without fans; put fans in the mix it’s a whole different game obviously, but, hey once in a lifetime, I’ll take it.”
In a “Today” show appearance, he admitted some nervousness. “I just wanted to make sure I got on the ice and didn’t fall down.”
Suppressing speech
It’s bad enough that so many companies use and abuse non-disclosure agreements to avoid criticism from employees. But for the Nevada Democratic Party to do it is absolutely inexcusable.
The party was asking site leaders to sign the agreements that prevent them from speaking to the media on the eve of last Saturday’s Nevada caucuses. Worried about the national humiliation their Iowa counterparts suffered earlier when the Iowa caucuses melted down, the Nevada organizers were intent on shutting down any internal second-guessing or criticism in advance.
Some volunteers quit rather than agree to the last-minute muzzling contracts. “I think it’s shady,” volunteer Ziad Doumani told the Washington Post. “Why can’t we talk about it? Why are they being so secretive?”
President Donald Trump has been rightly criticized for making administration officials sign NDAs, and Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is embroiled in his own controversy over NDAs with employees of his company. Whatever the lawyers say in defense of these things, it comes down to preemptively suppressing free speech.