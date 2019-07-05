Partying for potholes
A Kansas City man, Frank Sereno, has come up with a creative way to prod his city for its failure to fill potholes in a timely manner: He threw a birthday party for one of the holes, complete with a cake, and posted it on Facebook.
Within days, the city’s public works department came out and filled it.
St. Louis and other cities struggle with the annual blossoming of potholes, which form when water gets into cracks in the roads and freezes there, expanding and crumbling the asphalt. The one Sereno complained about for three months was about 2 feet wide and 3 inches deep — plenty big to take out a tire.
“It’s great that they came and fixed it,” Sereno told a local TV station, “but my gosh, if this is what it takes to get potholes fixed, we’ll never get anything done.”
One study a few years ago ranked St. Louis’ pothole problem 8th worst in the country. Kansas City was 4th.
Maybe the solution is more cake.
Not funny and potentially deadly
Apparently, all it takes for a member of the public to exact revenge on a Pulitzer Prize-winning opinion writer is to call in a fake crime report, and SWAT police will roar into action. It happened to Miami Herald columnist Leonard Pitts, whose work regularly appears on our op-ed pages.
Pitts says he was awakened before dawn Sunday by police at his home in Bowie, Md. They ordered him outside, made him kneel down and placed him in handcuffs while they investigated a report that a crime was being committed in the house. The call was a complete hoax, but the harassment for Pitts, 61, was real.
Police told him that they had received a 911 call indicating that his wife or possibly another person was “being murdered” in the house. He appears to have been the latest victim of a new hoax tactic called “swatting.” Some twisted people might think this is all in good fun, but it is an enormous waste of police time and resources, and it can lead to tragic results in certain circumstances.
Antifa draws from fascist playbook
A photographer is a photographer. Apparently, Antifa demonstrators in Portland, Ore., interpreted the taking of photos on a public street as a hostile act that merited physical retaliation. They attacked photographer Andrew Ngo, first with fists then with drinks, simply because he was doing his job.
Ngo was on assignment for the online magazine Quillette.com, which describes itself as a “platform for free thought.” Jim Ryan, a reporter for The Oregonian in Portland, posted video online of the attack, in which masked leftist marchers descended on Ngo and started assaulting him.
Some suggest that Ngo represents political viewpoints the Antifa demonstrators disagree with. So what? Ngo’s political viewpoints have nothing to do with the performance of his job and his exercise of his constitutional rights. The last we checked, Antifa doesn’t own the streets of Portland or any other city in America.
If this kind of violence is wrong when right-wing fanatics are involved, it’s no less abhorrent when the left does it.
Tweeting truth to power
Why, oh why, does President Donald Trump think it’s OK just to make things up and tweet them out as if no one will ever fact-check him? He offered up this doozy about his meeting this week with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un: “President Obama wanted to meet and Chairman Kim would not meet him. The Obama Administration was begging for a meeting. They were begging for meetings constantly and Chairman Kim would not meet with him. And for some reason, we have a certain chemistry.”
But President Barack Obama’s national security adviser and former U.N. ambassador, Susan Rice, had firsthand knowledge of Obama’s engagement with the North Korean government. In response to Trump, Rice decided to correct the record with blunt truth-telling: “At the risk of stating the obvious,” she tweeted, “this is horse-sht.”
Rank failures
A new ranking of the way America’s largest cities are being run has some bad (but not surprising) news for St. Louis. The unscientific and often highly subjective personal-finance website WalletHub issued its list of the 150 “Best- and Worst-Run Cities in America,” including financial stability, education, infrastructure and others — and assigned them points.
Based on that methodology, St. Louis ranked a dismal 139th overall, dead last in public safety and education, second worst in overall quality of services and near the bottom in financial stability.
It wasn’t all bad news. St. Louis ranked 33rd for infrastructure/pollution. But still. Subjective or not, the rankings probably tell most St. Louisans what they already know.
Iguana invasion
As the Post-Dispatch has previously reported, St. Louis is dealing with an invasion of armadillos pushing north with warmer year-round temperatures in recent years. Now the same phenomenon is causing a new kind of infestation in Florida: iguanas.
The tropical lizards, native to South and Central America, have spread aggressively into the state in the past decade following warming temperature trends, eating native plants, fowling property and generally upending the ecosystem.
Tell us again that climate change isn’t real and problematic.
Like St. Louis’ armadillo infestation, Florida’s big green lizard problem is manifesting itself with damage to property and the dangers of spreading disease. Green iguanas can surpass five feet in length, dig long destructive tunnels and can transmit salmonella.
The problems have gotten so bad that state officials are encouraging property owners to shoot them on sight.