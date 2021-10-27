Editorial: Stop coddling the mega-wealthy and make them pay a fair share of taxes

While conservatives scramble for reasons to object, the Democrats are scrambling for various viable ways to pay for the trillions of dollars in spending proposed in a major infrastructure bill and a separate social-spending and climate-change package. The latter package, originally priced at $3.5 trillion, has been negotiated down to $1.75 trillion, to be paid for in part by smoothing out wrinkles in the tax code favoring the wealthy.

For super-rich individuals, legal tax evasion occurs because of loopholes that let them fund their lavish lifestyles through loans taken out on their assets and projected stock earnings. Although they pay interest on the loans, their reported income is minimized to near zero for tax purposes.

Meanwhile, corporations have a strong incentive to minimize their profit statements for federal taxes. But they maximize profits when reporting performance to shareholders. Democrats propose to tax corporations not on what they report to the Internal Revenue Service but on what they report to shareholders. The plan would apply to companies that report sustained profits in excess of $1 billion.