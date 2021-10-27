Editorial: Stop coddling the mega-wealthy and make them pay a fair share of taxes

The Supreme Court has ruled that corporations are people, even though U.S. tax law seems to treat them more as untouchable gods. One of the smartest measures yet to surface in the Democrats’ expensive social-spending bill are innovative provisions to bring the nation’s most profitable corporations and richest individuals back down to the status of mere mortals. There’s nothing wrong with asking all individuals and companies to pay their fair share, which is all this spending bill asks.
Which, of course, compels Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia to raise objections and further delay talks toward finalizing the spending plan. Manchin totally gets the part about everyone pulling together and growing together, but it’s the fair-share part that seems to trip him up. Giving privileged people all the tax breaks they want is OK, but asking them to pay their fair share, he says, constitutes unfair “targeting.”
“I don’t like the connotation that we’re targeting different people,” he told reporters Wednesday. Besides, he added, billionaires “create a lot of jobs” and “give a lot of philanthropic pursuits.” If the tax breaks dry up, he suggests, so will all that generous philanthropy.
While conservatives scramble for reasons to object, the Democrats are scrambling for various viable ways to pay for the trillions of dollars in spending proposed in a major infrastructure bill and a separate social-spending and climate-change package. The latter package, originally priced at $3.5 trillion, has been negotiated down to $1.75 trillion, to be paid for in part by smoothing out wrinkles in the tax code favoring the wealthy.
For super-rich individuals, legal tax evasion occurs because of loopholes that let them fund their lavish lifestyles through loans taken out on their assets and projected stock earnings. Although they pay interest on the loans, their reported income is minimized to near zero for tax purposes.
Meanwhile, corporations have a strong incentive to minimize their profit statements for federal taxes. But they maximize profits when reporting performance to shareholders. Democrats propose to tax corporations not on what they report to the Internal Revenue Service but on what they report to shareholders. The plan would apply to companies that report sustained profits in excess of $1 billion.
Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, who along with the rest of the Republican caucus already planned to reject the Democrats’ plan, worries that if the rich no longer get exceptional tax breaks, they might “instead invest in a ranch or in paintings or things that don’t build jobs and create a stronger economy.”
The argument is tired and more than a little cynical. Even with tax breaks, the rich are buying paintings and ranches and yachts like there’s no tomorrow. A smarter approach is to make them start paying taxes to address climate change and social welfare — and ensure that there actually will be a tomorrow.