He injected life into the offense when he replaced Paul DeJong as the regular shortstop. Sosa hit .294 with a .795 OPS as a starter and just .111 as a substitute. He was hit by 17 pitches while standing on top of the plate and a resulting wrist injury limited his effectiveness at the end of the season. His tremendous fielding range earned him eight defensive runs saved in his limited playing time, but he committed a couple of spectacular throwing errors while trying to do too much.