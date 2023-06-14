As a young man, he was in the Army during World War II. He served in the 3rd Armored Division under General Patton while stationed in Germany. He was a gunner/mechanic who repaired the tanks and participated in intense combat. Fluent in English, Polish and some German, he was stationed where such skills were required. He was promoted from private to sergeant during his tour of duty. Mr. Pienkowski earned two Battle Crosses. He was a hero then and a hero now. At 96, he lives alone, cleans, cooks, does laundry and mows his lawn on a tractor. He is self-sufficient, which he attributes to his training in the army.
Edward L. Pienkowski, U.S. Army
