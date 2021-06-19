Edwards: Klan members killed my father. What do I do on Father’s Day?

I have only snippets of memories of my father, Willie Edwards Jr., who was murdered by Klan members on Jan. 23, 1957, when I was 3 years old. My younger sister and my brother who was not yet born have no memories of him at all. I still pray to my father every day. But every one of the 65 times that Father’s Day has come and gone since his death still pokes at the hole inside me that will never fill.
Willie was having dinner with my mother, Sarah Jean, my sister and me at our home in Montgomery, Alabama, when his boss from the Winn-Dixie grocery store called to ask him to fill a delivery shift that evening. New to his job, he quickly agreed. He dressed for work, gave a goodbye kiss to Sarah Jean, patted her pregnant belly, smiled and said, “Take care of my son.” He then left, and never came back. Instead, the police knocked on the door the next morning to report finding Willie’s truck empty on the Lower Wetumpka Road, with the door open, the lights still on, and his wallet left behind.
For three months, Sarah Jean learned nothing more. Willie’s father, my grandfather, organized search parties, all futile. Sarah Jean gave birth without Willie at her side to meet my new baby brother. Willie had guessed right about the baby being a boy.
When my brother was one week old, fishermen found Willie’s body 10 miles downstream in the Alabama River. Sarah Jean, still recovering from childbirth, had to identify her husband’s decomposed body. She recognized what was left of his eyes. She also recognized the clothes that she had watched him put on before he left, including the jeans that she had hemmed with some spare red thread. For the rest of my childhood, my mother reminded me that whenever I married, I should always pay close attention to what clothes my husband wore to work each day.
The autopsy had documented the cause of death as “unknown.” Nineteen years later, in 1976, we learned that Klan member Raymond Britt gave a statement about what happened, in exchange for immunity.
Britt’s affidavit led to the first-degree murder indictments of three other men: Sonny Livingston, Henry Alexander and Jim York. Britt stated that the four of them had heard from a Montgomery Klan meeting about a black grocery driver who had smiled at a white woman. After stalking the delivery route for hours, the four men pulled my terrified father out of the truck at gunpoint, putting him in their back seat. After beating him, they threatened to castrate him if he didn’t “confess.” They then drove to the Tyler Goodwin Bridge, which crossed high above the river. At gunpoint, they forced Willie, screaming and pleading to live for his wife and family, to jump to his death. He was 24 years old.
Determined to find justice for my father, I quit my job in Buffalo, New York, and moved back to Montgomery. I was then 23 years old, nearly the age that Willie had been when he died. But the guilty verdict I had long wished for never came. Instead, Judge Frank Embry quashed the indictments, ruling that “Merely forcing a person to jump from a bridge does not naturally and probably lead to the death of such a person.”
In 1993, shortly before Alexander died, he confessed to his wife about Willie’s murder. An end-of-life confession may feel purgative for a criminal, but it doesn’t feel like justice for the victim’s family.
Alexander’s confession drove me once again to battle for justice. I had some cause for hope after the 1994 conviction of one of Medgar Evers’ murderers, more than 30 years after the fact. In 1999, I recruited a volunteer forensic pathologist to conduct a new autopsy with the state medical examiner, who then changed the death certificate to identify the cause of Willie’s death as drowning by homicide. But once again justice was denied when even Alexander’s confession and the changed death certificate failed to convince a grand jury to indict the men who remained alive.
The men who killed my father are now all dead, all of them having had the chance to live out their natural lives, and likely even celebrate Father’s Days with their families. Those Klan members took away all of the fathering that Willie could have given us, all of the lifelong memories that we could have created together. They took away the chance for his grandchildren to know their grandfather. They took away our patriarch, our provider and our peace.
The bridge where Willie was murdered no longer stands. The home where we had lived with him is now overgrown with kudzu. But Willie’s name lives on, and not just in our hearts. In 1989, Willie’s name was included on Maya Lin’s Civil Rights Memorial. In April 2019, his name was added to a monument at the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery. His name is carved there in stone, placed right below the name of Emmett Till.
This year, like every year, Father’s Day is a reminder of what we lost. Whenever I reach my final days, I’ve asked for my ashes to be placed next to his grave. I’ll have to wait to celebrate Father’s Day with him until then.
Malinda Edwards is vice president and senior governance manager at Beneficial State Bank in Seattle.