Edwards: Klan members killed my father. What do I do on Father’s Day?

I have only snippets of memories of my father, Willie Edwards Jr., who was murdered by Klan members on Jan. 23, 1957, when I was 3 years old. My younger sister and my brother who was not yet born have no memories of him at all. I still pray to my father every day. But every one of the 65 times that Father’s Day has come and gone since his death still pokes at the hole inside me that will never fill.

Willie was having dinner with my mother, Sarah Jean, my sister and me at our home in Montgomery, Alabama, when his boss from the Winn-Dixie grocery store called to ask him to fill a delivery shift that evening. New to his job, he quickly agreed. He dressed for work, gave a goodbye kiss to Sarah Jean, patted her pregnant belly, smiled and said, “Take care of my son.” He then left, and never came back. Instead, the police knocked on the door the next morning to report finding Willie’s truck empty on the Lower Wetumpka Road, with the door open, the lights still on, and his wallet left behind.

For three months, Sarah Jean learned nothing more. Willie’s father, my grandfather, organized search parties, all futile. Sarah Jean gave birth without Willie at her side to meet my new baby brother. Willie had guessed right about the baby being a boy.