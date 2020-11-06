To see the sphinx, or at least two sculptures of sphinx-like creatures, bring your binoculars downtown and peek at the top of the Civil Courts building, completed in 1930. Two aluminum sphinxes rest on the roof, and they are each 20 feet long and 11½ feet high.
Closer to the ground, at Bellefontaine Cemetery, a pair of sphinxes guards the door of the Egyptian revival mausoleum of theater property owner Frank Tate. Next door at Calvary Cemetery, another pair of sphinxes guards the Spiekerman family mausoleum, also Egyptian revival.
The Thomas Jefferson Library on the campus of the University of Missouri-St. Louis sits beneath a signature glass pyramid, which arguably echoes the Louvre Museum in Paris. Three mummies rest in the St. Louis Art Museum’s Egyptian Gallery, opened in 2017. The gallery contains about 100 other objects, including glassware, canopic jars and a fragment of a coffin lid with hieroglyphics that tell a story of a journey to the afterlife. Take a selfie against the Egyptian wall panels at City Museum, which came from the Midland Terra Cotta Co. in Chicago.
