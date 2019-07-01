Hot dogs for the 4th of July - Eighth Amendment

Unusual hot dog toppings include this one topped with brie and cornichons, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Eighth Amendment

No cruel or unusual punishment, or excessive bail or fines

Top hot dog in bun with 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard, 1 ounce brie sliced thin and 1 chopped cornichon.