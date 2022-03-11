When 8 p.m. March 15 • Where Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries, 3648 Washington Boulevard • How much $25; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info metrotix.com

In a concert that was originally scheduled for March 2021, Israeli-born, Berlin-based pianist Einav Yarden finally makes her way to the Sheldon for a much-anticipated performance. Her most recent album is 2018’s “Schumann: Scenes and Fantasies,” but this concert will focus on works by Bach (both J.S. and C.P.E.), Brahms and Peter Eötvös. By Daniel Durchholz