Eisenhower Memorial
Just completed in September, this two-block memorial to President Eisenhower was designed by world-renowned architect Frank O. Gehry and is located near the U.S. Capitol.

 

The space is defined by an artistically woven stainless-steel tapestry 447 feet long and 60 feet tall depicting the Pointe du Hoc promontory of France’s Normandy coastline during peacetime. The artistic image serves as a symbol of the peace Eisenhower sought and won as Supreme Allied Commander during World War II, and then nurtured as the 34th president.

Below the tapestry, on one side statues depict Eisenhower in his role as president surrounded by advisers in the Oval Office.

Underneath the other side of the tapestry, statues re-create a scene where Gen. Eisenhower is addressing his troops as they prepare to go into battle. The group of figures honor the military accomplishments of Eisenhower, along with the soldiers who fought at the Battle of Normandy. Above the figures these words are engraved, spoken by Eisenhower on his D-Day address to his troops on June 6, 1944:

"The tide has turned! Together the free men of the world are marching together to victory!"

