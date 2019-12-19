El Monstero: The U.S. Pink Floyd Experience
El Monstero: The U.S. Pink Floyd Experience

El Monstero at the Pageant

El Monstero performs at the Pageant in St. Louis on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. The band resumes their run of annual December shows on Dec. 27 and continues through Dec. 30. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

When 8 p.m. Friday (sold out), Saturday, Monday, Thursday, Dec. 27 (sold out), Dec. 28 • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $30-$40 with VIP available • More info ticketmaster.com

El Monstero: The U.S. Pink Floyd Experience is all plugged in at the Pageant for its lengthy holiday series. The band includes St. Louis musicians Mark Thomas Quinn (lead vocals, guitar, lap steel), Jimmy Griffin (lead vocals, guitar), Kevin Gagnepain (bass, vocals), Bryan Greene (electric steel and nylon guitar), John Pessoni (drums, vocals), Bill Reiter (keyboards, vocals), Jake Elking (keyboards), Dave Farver (saxophone), and Ermine Cannon and Tandra Williams (vocals). By Kevin C. Johnson

