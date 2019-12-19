When 8 p.m. Friday (sold out), Saturday, Monday, Thursday, Dec. 27 (sold out), Dec. 28 • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $30-$40 with VIP available • More info ticketmaster.com
El Monstero: The U.S. Pink Floyd Experience is all plugged in at the Pageant for its lengthy holiday series. The band includes St. Louis musicians Mark Thomas Quinn (lead vocals, guitar, lap steel), Jimmy Griffin (lead vocals, guitar), Kevin Gagnepain (bass, vocals), Bryan Greene (electric steel and nylon guitar), John Pessoni (drums, vocals), Bill Reiter (keyboards, vocals), Jake Elking (keyboards), Dave Farver (saxophone), and Ermine Cannon and Tandra Williams (vocals). By Kevin C. Johnson