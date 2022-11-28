 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
El Monstero

El Monstero at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Jimmy Griffin of El Monstero performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Saturday, July 24, 2021. The show kicks off the venue's 30th anniversary season and is the first show back at the venue after the pandemic canceled the 2020 concert season. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

When 8 p.m. Dec. 16-17 (sold out), 7 p.m. Dec. 18, 8 p.m. Dec. 21-22, 8 p.m. Dec. 23 (sold out), 8 p.m. Dec. 30 • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $32.50-$57.50 • More info ticketmaster.com

While Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s concerts are typically the biggest shows in town in December, it’s El Monstero that boasts the longest run of shows during the month. The Pink Floyd tribute band has been booked at the Pageant for its week-long run for over a decade. El Monstero shows are St. Louis spectacles unlike any other.

 

