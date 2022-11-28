When 8 p.m. Dec. 16-17 (sold out), 7 p.m. Dec. 18, 8 p.m. Dec. 21-22, 8 p.m. Dec. 23 (sold out), 8 p.m. Dec. 30 • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $32.50-$57.50 • More info ticketmaster.com

While Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s concerts are typically the biggest shows in town in December, it’s El Monstero that boasts the longest run of shows during the month. The Pink Floyd tribute band has been booked at the Pageant for its week-long run for over a decade. El Monstero shows are St. Louis spectacles unlike any other.