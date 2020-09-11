Electric egg cooker

I know, I know — any dummy can boil an egg. But it requires time and energy that, frankly, I don’t have these days. So when I spotted an Ambiano egg cooker for about $14 in the Aldi Aisle of Shame a few months ago, I added it to my cart and never looked back. The tiny device — it looks a little like the plastic case that used to hold my grandma’s hot rollers — can boil six eggs at once, poach two or make one omelet. All you do is add a bit of water, depending on how well done you want your eggs, press the button and wait for the beep. For hard-boiled eggs, it takes about 12 minutes, which is about the same as doing it the old-fashioned way, but without the added time of waiting for the water to boil and then scrubbing a pot afterward. Bonus companion purchase: an adorable Joie egg slicer. (Gabe Hartwig)
