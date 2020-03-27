Elephant in the room

GH: Previously on “The Busch Family Brewed,” Haley unpacks her Champagne glasses and gets settled in LA, and Billy Jr. and Marissa go shopping for apartments in Dallas — where Gussie and Jake tell Marissa how they really feel about her.
BO: Episode 7 opens on the family’s immaculately manicured lawn, where Billy Sr. is constructing a dog run — despite there already being what appears to be a fenced-in area directly behind him.
GH: Billy says the pen is for Gussie’s new puppy. Gussie is a grown man who lives with his parents; maybe he could do this chore for himself? (Oh, wait — he’s busy in Dallas, meddling in his brother’s relationship.) Billy explains that the family has seven dogs, four cats, a couple parrots, and draft horses, thoroughbreds and quarter horses. “What I really miss, though, are the elephants,” he says.
BO: St. Louis also misses the elephants.
GH: Billy is doing a really terrible job at setting up this fence. Christi comes outside to point out that he put all the posts in the ground backward.
Billy says he feels like a zookeeper, the way he has to care for all the animals.
BO: “Well, it helps having kids,” Christi says, moving to the real point of this chat. She says she heard from the boys in Dallas and explains, briefly, that Jake called Marissa a gold-digger on behalf of the family. Christi sounds oddly upset about the situation, even though she’s the one who encouraged Jake and Gussie to talk to Billy about the gold-digger at a family meeting earlier in the season.
“Animals are easier to train than these kids,” she says.
GH: Sudden pivot to Haley: “Speaking of the kids,” Christi continues, “Haley being so upset over Clark — that about broke my heart.” She thought Clark would show up in LA, and he didn’t. Christi wants to sit him down and give him a good talking-to. Billy thinks she may not be the right person for that job — she’s too emotional. Christi clarifies that she would never punch Clark, but she would order the most expensive thing on the menu and stick him with the bill.
BO: “Eight years of going out, and that’s how you treat my daughter?” Christi says.
Billy says he’ll handle it. Also, it’s hot outside, and he needs something to drink.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!