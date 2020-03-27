Elephant in the room

GH: Previously on “The Busch Family Brewed,” Haley unpacks her Champagne glasses and gets settled in LA, and Billy Jr. and Marissa go shopping for apartments in Dallas — where Gussie and Jake tell Marissa how they really feel about her.

BO: Episode 7 opens on the family’s immaculately manicured lawn, where Billy Sr. is constructing a dog run — despite there already being what appears to be a fenced-in area directly behind him.

GH: Billy says the pen is for Gussie’s new puppy. Gussie is a grown man who lives with his parents; maybe he could do this chore for himself? (Oh, wait — he’s busy in Dallas, meddling in his brother’s relationship.) Billy explains that the family has seven dogs, four cats, a couple parrots, and draft horses, thoroughbreds and quarter horses. “What I really miss, though, are the elephants,” he says.

BO: St. Louis also misses the elephants.

GH: Billy is doing a really terrible job at setting up this fence. Christi comes outside to point out that he put all the posts in the ground backward.

Billy says he feels like a zookeeper, the way he has to care for all the animals.

BO: “Well, it helps having kids,” Christi says, moving to the real point of this chat. She says she heard from the boys in Dallas and explains, briefly, that Jake called Marissa a gold-digger on behalf of the family. Christi sounds oddly upset about the situation, even though she’s the one who encouraged Jake and Gussie to talk to Billy about the gold-digger at a family meeting earlier in the season.