When 7 p.m. Thursday • Where St. Louis County Library, 1640 South Lindbergh Boulevard • How much Free • More info 314-994-3300
Olive Kitteridge, the curmudgeonly namesake of Elizabeth Strout’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book, returns in “Olive, Again.” In the new novel (some would call the work linked stories), Olive’s husband is gone, and she meets an interested widower. Strout will talk about her work and hopefully reveal whether Frances McDormand might be interested in returning for another miniseries. By Jane Henderson